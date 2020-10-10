Here's How We Called Mitch Moses' Missed Penalty Goal & Rabbitohs Try

It was the defining moment in the Parramatta Eels' 2020 season as Mitch Moses missed an absolute sitter of a penalty goal to level things up at 20-ALL. 

Just 10-metres out right next to the sticks, Moses hit the post which led to a crazy few minutes and the match defining try. 

Here's how we called the action:

10 October 2020

