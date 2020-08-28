Here's How We Called The Titans Thrilling Win Over The Dragons

A dramatic final few minutes has seen the Gold Coast Titans score two late tries to defeat the St George Illawarra Dragons on Friday night. 

With 8-minutes remaining the Titans trailed by a converted try. 

Enter Tyrone Peachey & Jamal Fogarty.

HERE'S HOW WE CALLED THE FINAL MINUTES:

