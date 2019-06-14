Here's How You Can Listen To Triple M's Super Saturday Of Footy

This Saturday, Triple M will be broadcasting every single game of the round 14 fixtures.... And every game is a blockbuster!

Kicking proceedings off is Triple M Saturday NRL with Ryan Girlder, Wendell Sailor, Emma Lawrence and Tony Squires as they look at the hottest topics in rugby league including the buildup to Origin II in Perth.

On-field action begins between the Melbourne Storm and Newcastle Knights, as Mitch Pearce looks to lead the Knights to a seven-straight win and potentially an Origin jersey against the top of the table Storm.

Next, we head to ANZ Stadium where the Rabbitohs take on the Panthers with Origin ramifications on the line from both camps.

And to round it all out, the Parramatta Eels are at home to the Brisbane Broncos with both clubs desperate for a victory.

Here's all the information:

Storm vs. Knights

Kickoff 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of Peter Sterling, Wendell Sailor and Anthony Maroon.

Live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Rabbitohs vs. Panthers

Kickoff 5:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Anthony Maroon, Josh Reynolds and Wendell Sailor.



Live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.

Eels vs. Broncos

Kickoff 7:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ben Dobbin and Mark Carroll.

Live on Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Mckay, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Riverina or no matter where you are in Australia via the Triple M NRL App.