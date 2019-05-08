Here's How You Can Protect Rocky's History

New protections could be applied to historical buildings in Rockhampton's CBD as part of new amendments to the city's Planning Scheme.

The CBD is home to a range of gorgeous historical buildings, breathing life into the community. While some buildings in the area are already under protection, there are still some that aren't.

In order to protect buildings iconic to Rockhampton CBD, the council is proposing a Character Overlay Area which would protect the integrity of historical sites from future changes.

The scheme is ultimately there to keep locals proud of their home, so the council is looking for feedback submissions from people in the community.

