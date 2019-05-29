Here's How You Can Stay Safe On The Roads This Winter...

Winter is well on its way which means the Shepparton region is in for some wild weather over the next few months.

The Bureau of Meteorology have issued a severe weather warning, so now VicRoads is taking the opportunity to offer up some advice to keep you and your family safe this winter.

With Victoria expecting some thunder storms and aggressive winds all the way through until Wednesday, drivers need to stay vigilant and keep their eyes peeled for falling branches and debris on the roads.

That being said, you're almost just as likely to have a stray branch fall on your car in the carpark, so be sure to move your vehicles under cover for the next few days!

Wild winds means there could also be changes to speed limits on freeways and elevated roads if the damaging winds increase or continue. This means we need to make sure we are looking out for changing overhead street signage!

For all you tradies and truckers, make sure you are correctly and firmly securing your loads before hitting the long and dusty because any loose debris could cause road closures or substantial injury to other drivers.

Victorians will also need to keep their eyes open for Black ice, which normally forms at night, in the early mornings or on parts of the road which haven't seen much sunlight. The ice can't be seen from your vehicle, so make sure you are slowing down, if your not sure and for you pedestrians, perhaps hold on tight to your walking buddy...

With snow predicted to fall earlier this year, drivers will need to concentrate and drive slowly to avoid sliding straight off the roads. If you're planning on hitting the slopes, VicRoads suggests that drivers pull out their trusty tire chains and practice fitting them at home before attempting the icy mountains.

So stay safe and stay smart this winter!! For more traffic updates, make sure you head to the VicRoads website for more info!