Here's How You Can Throw An Easter Beer Hunt From Isolation

Easter is quickly approaching and because we are ALL acting responsibly this long weekend and staying safe at home, we might as well get a little creative with our Easter antics.

Easter isn't just for the kids, so if you're trying to think of something fun to do, we have an awesome idea for you.

Ever participated in an Easter Beer Hunt? Well, if you are isolating with a beer enthusiast, now is the perfect time to do so and we have a full set of rules and guidelines to help you get it done.

Step 1: Choose your beer

This will be MUCH easier to achieve with beer cans, given they're a lot smaller than bottles & easy to hide in places like jacket sleeves and pants! We recommend grabbing at least six beers, because, well... it's Easter and it's not the time to skimp on the goodies.

Step 2: Time to get artsy

Another reason we recommend buying canned beer, is because the labels are much easier to cover up and paint over. So, find yourself some colourful pastel spray-paints and go to town (making sure to cover the mouth piece with tape, because no one wants a mouthful of paint). Make them as bright and festive as possible and try to use colour keys, so only you can tell the beers apart.

Step 3: Choose your location

Now obviously, parks and other large outdoor locations are ideal, but in this case, we need to make do with what we have. So head out to the backyard or stay indoors, but make sure you are getting creative with your hiding spots - you don't want it to be too easy!

Step 4: You make the rules

We have come up with a set of our own rules, otherwise, if you think you have a better game in mind, go ahead and customise your own! For our game, firstly determine how many hunters there will be. If there are two or more players, make sure all of the beers are different and coloured according to your colour guide. Each player must bring each beer back to their basket, until they reach the full total of six beers. This is where it gets interesting...

Once six beers are in the basket, the player can then begin tasting the beers, this can be done slowly or quickly... depending on how boozy you are wanting to get. Once the player guesses all six beers, they are officially crowned the winner!! To make it worth their while, find a worthy prize to hand over to the winner once it's all over! Again, if you don't like our rules, customise your own and go to town!

So, there you have it, Easter for the adults and a wonderful way to kill time over the long weekend! This game is perfect for anyone isolating with friends or beer enthusiasts and is perfect for anyone having withdrawals from their local pub.

Happy hunting and of course, HAPPY EASTER!!

