Chad Townsend was sent off during Sharks' Friday night footy clash with the Knights.

Townsend put on an ugly shoulder charge on Kalyn Ponga and was sent from the field.

Here's how Mark Geyer, Ryan Girdler & Anthony Maroon saw the incident.

LISTEN BELOW:

