Here's Our Top 10 End Of The World Films To Binge In Self Isolation
How many have you seen?
Hands up if you're bored out of your mind stuck at home in quarantine?
Never fear, here's our Top 10 films to binge watch while you're stuck at home contemplating the end of the world...
10. 2012
Starring the likes of John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Oliver Platt, Thandie Newton, Danny Glover and Woody Harrelson, 2012 follows geologist Adrian Helmsley and novelist Jackson Curtis as the world is destroyed by a series of extreme natural disasters.
2012 is currently available for streaming on Netflix Australia.
9. Armageddon
Released in 1998, Armageddon tells the story of oil driller Harry Stamper (Bruce Willis) after NASA astronauts discover a large asteroid that will hit earth in eighteen days, destroying all life.
Armageddon is available for rent or purchase on iTunes.
8. War of the Worlds
7. Seeking a Friend for the End of the World
Dodge (Steve Carell) and Penny (Keira Knightley) set off on an end of the world road trip after the announcement that an asteroid will obliterate the earth in mere weeks pushes Dodge to find the love of his life before it's too late.
Check out this film on Stan Australia.
6. A Quiet Place
This 2018 film, directed by and starring John Krasinski alongside his wife Emily Blunt, tells the story of a family struggling for survival in a post-apocalyptic world where most humans have been killed by blind but noise-sensitive creatures.
You can watch A Quiet Place on Netflix Australia.
5. Zombieland
Zombieland stars Woody Herrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin as survivors of a zombie apocalypse, with the strangers joining forces to travel towards a safe haven.
Head to Netflix to watch Zombieland.
4. The Matrix
This iconic 1999 film follows computer programmer Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves), who lives in a dystopian future in which humanity is trapped inside a stimulated reality called The Matrix.
The Matrix is available for streaming on Stan and Netflix.
3. I Am Legend
Will Smith stars as Robert Neville, a scientist who attempts to find a way to reverse the effects of a man-made virus that turns people into vampiric creatures.
Watch I Am Legend on Stan Australia.
2. Planet of the Apes
Planet of the Apes (1968) tells the story of an astronaut crew who crash-lands on a planet ruled by apes with human-like intelligence and speech.
Head to iTunes to rent or purchase Planet of the Apes.
1. Contagion
Contagion is a 2011 thriller featuring Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kate Winslet. The films tells of the events following the discovery of a deadly virus, which causes global panic.
Contagion is available for rent or purchase on iTunes.
Don't forget to let us know your top end-of-the-world themed films!