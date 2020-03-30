Here's Our Top 10 End Of The World Films To Binge In Self Isolation

Hands up if you're bored out of your mind stuck at home in quarantine?

Never fear, here's our Top 10 films to binge watch while you're stuck at home contemplating the end of the world...

10. 2012

Starring the likes of John Cusack, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Amanda Peet, Oliver Platt, Thandie Newton, Danny Glover and Woody Harrelson, 2012 follows geologist Adrian Helmsley and novelist Jackson Curtis as the world is destroyed by a series of extreme natural disasters.

2012 is currently available for streaming on Netflix Australia.

9. Armageddon

Post Released in 1998, Armageddon tells the story of oil driller Harry Stamper (Bruce Willis) after NASA astronauts discover a large asteroid that will hit earth in eighteen days, destroying all life. Armageddon is available for rent or purchase on iTunes.

8. War of the Worlds

Post Directed by Steven Spielberg, and starring Tom Cruise, War of the Worlds follows an American dock worker who struggles to protect his children after an alien tripod descends on Earth, threatening to wipe out humanity. Stream War of the Worlds on Netflix or Stan. 7. Seeking a Friend for the End of the World

Dodge (Steve Carell) and Penny (Keira Knightley) set off on an end of the world road trip after the announcement that an asteroid will obliterate the earth in mere weeks pushes Dodge to find the love of his life before it's too late. Check out this film on Stan Australia.

6. A Quiet Place