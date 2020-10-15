Here's The Details For The New Cold Chisel Live Album

Debuting a new recording from the album on Kennedy Molloy yesterday ,Cold Chisel have just announced the details of the next instalment in their archival live tapes series and it'll be here just in time for Christmas.

The new release, The Live Tapes Vol 5 Live At The Bondi Lifesaver has previously never been heard, unless you were there 40 years ago.

Recorded in 1980, the live show happened just 3 days before recording their breakthrough album East, giving listeners the chance to hear 7 tracks from that iconic album before their release.

Playing the live version on My Turn To Cry on Triple M's Kennedy Molloy yesterday, it got Mick's approval, with him saying, "That's the Chisel sound for me. Could be my new karaoke song".

You can hear My Turn To Cry live by Cold Chisel on Triple M this Oztober.



Tracklisting:



Juliet Tomorrow The Dummy Shakin’ All Over Breakfast At Sweethearts My Turn To Cry Best Kept Lies Standing On The Outside Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door Star Hotel Merry-Go-Round Four Walls One Long Day Shipping Steel Khe Sanh The Door Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye) Georgia Choirgirl Ita I’m Gonna Roll Ya Rosaline The Nazz Are Blue Wild Thing

The Live Tapes Volume 5 Live at the Bondi Lifesaver is out December 11 and available for pre-order here



