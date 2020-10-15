Here's The Details For The New Cold Chisel Live Album

Peak 80's Chisel

Article heading image for Here's The Details For The New Cold Chisel Live Album

Image: Cold Chisel, supplied

Debuting a new recording from the album on Kennedy Molloy yesterday ,Cold Chisel have just announced the details of the next instalment in their archival live tapes series and it'll be here just in time for Christmas.

The new release, The Live Tapes Vol 5 Live At The Bondi Lifesaver has previously never been heard, unless you were there 40 years ago.

Recorded in 1980, the live show happened just 3 days before recording their breakthrough album East, giving listeners the chance to hear 7 tracks from that iconic album before their release.

Playing the live version on My Turn To Cry on Triple M's Kennedy Molloy yesterday, it got Mick's approval, with him saying, "That's the Chisel sound for me. Could be my new karaoke song".

Listen:

You can hear My Turn To Cry live by Cold Chisel on Triple M this Oztober.

Tracklisting:

  1. Juliet
  2. Tomorrow
  3. The Dummy
  4. Shakin’ All Over
  5. Breakfast At Sweethearts
  6. My Turn To Cry
  7. Best Kept Lies
  8. Standing On The Outside
  9. Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
  10. Star Hotel
  11. Merry-Go-Round
  12. Four Walls
  13. One Long Day
  14. Shipping Steel
  15. Khe Sanh
  16. The Door
  17. Goodbye (Astrid, Goodbye)
  18. Georgia
  19. Choirgirl
  20. Ita
  21. I’m Gonna Roll Ya
  22. Rosaline
  23. The Nazz Are Blue
  24. Wild Thing

The Live Tapes Volume 5 Live at the Bondi Lifesaver is out December 11 and available for pre-order here 

Cassie Walker

6 hours ago

Article by:

Cassie Walker

