Here's The Locations Where You Can Buy Beauties For Daffodil Day

Townsville's forecast is looking extra sunny this weekend thanks to an influx of Daffodil flowers for Cancer Council Queensland's Daffodil Day.
Officially marked on August 23, the fundraiser will run until Sunday across North Queensland, with lots of yellow beauties available for you to take home.
Infact 60,000 stems of Daffodils have arrived in Townsville and will be delivered to selling location across the North.
So check out the list below, purchase your Daffs and be a sign of Hope for those who need it most.
Townsville CCQ Office
Castletown Shopping Centre
North Ward Shopping Centre
Bunnings Townsville North
Bunnings Fairfield Waters
Townsville Hospital
Mater Hospital
Annandale Central
Avenues Plaza
Stockland Kmart Plaza Townsville
Stockland North Shore
Stockland Townsville Shopping Centre
Fairfield Central Shopping Centre
Garbutt Central
Vincent Village
Deeragun Village
Parkside Plaza Kirwan
Hermit Park Shopping Centre
City Arcade
Thuringowa Village
Willows Shopping Centre
James Cook University
Magnetic Island Ferry Terminal
Woodlands Village Shopping Centre
Bowen:
Centrepoint Plaza
Mount Isa:
Mount Isa Village
Ingham:
Woolworths (Thursday 22 August)
Coles (Friday 23 August)
Charters Towers:
Town Plaza
Burdekin:
Dotty Daisy Flowers
Ayr & Home Hill Newsagency
