Here's The Locations Where You Can Buy Beauties For Daffodil Day

Townsville's forecast is looking extra sunny this weekend thanks to an influx of Daffodil flowers for Cancer Council Queensland's Daffodil Day.

Officially marked on August 23, the fundraiser will run until Sunday across North Queensland, with lots of yellow beauties available for you to take home.

Infact 60,000 stems of Daffodils have arrived in Townsville and will be delivered to selling location across the North.

So check out the list below, purchase your Daffs and be a sign of Hope for those who need it most.

Townsville CCQ Office

Castletown Shopping Centre

North Ward Shopping Centre

Bunnings Townsville North

Bunnings Fairfield Waters

Townsville Hospital

Mater Hospital

Annandale Central

Avenues Plaza

Stockland Kmart Plaza Townsville

Stockland North Shore

Stockland Townsville Shopping Centre

Fairfield Central Shopping Centre

Garbutt Central

Vincent Village

Deeragun Village

Parkside Plaza Kirwan

Hermit Park Shopping Centre

City Arcade

Thuringowa Village

Willows Shopping Centre

James Cook University

Magnetic Island Ferry Terminal

Woodlands Village Shopping Centre

Bowen:

Centrepoint Plaza

Mount Isa:

Mount Isa Village

Ingham:

Woolworths (Thursday 22 August)

Coles (Friday 23 August)

Charters Towers:

Town Plaza

Burdekin:

Dotty Daisy Flowers

Ayr & Home Hill Newsagency

