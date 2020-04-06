Here’s The Top 10 Albums Turning 20 In 2020

The Ghost of Music Past is here to haunt your day, so prepare to feel old as we look back on the top albums turning 20 in 2020!

10) Sing When You’re Winning – Robbie Williams

Released in August 2000, Sing When You’re Winning featured a massive 6 singles, including “Rock DJ”, “Kids”, “Supreme”, and “Let Love Be Your Energy”.

9) Stiff Upper Lip - AC/DC

Stiff Upper Lip was rock band AC/DC’s fourteenth album to be released in Australia in February 2000. There wasn’t a party in town that wasn’t blasting the title single Stiff Upper Lip at the time!

8) Warning - Green Day

WARNING: was released in October 2000 as Green Day’s sixth studio album, featuring 5 singles; “Minority”, “Warning”, “Waiting”, “Blood, Sex & Booze”, and “Macy’s Day Parade”.

7) Binaural - Pearl Jam

Released in May 2000, Binaural will go down as one of the greatest with songs including “Nothing as It Seems” and “Light Years”.

6) Crush - Bon Jovi

5 years after the release of their previous album, These Days (1995), Bon Jovi released their seventh studio album Crush. Who doesn’t remember rocking along to “It’s My Life” or lowkey shedding a tear in “Thank You For Loving Me”?

5) 1 - The Beatles

1 is a compilation album by The Beatles, featuring virtually every No. 1 single the band achieved in the UK and US between 1962 – 1970. The album had huge success worldwide, selling over 31 million copies.

4) Kid A - Radiohead

October 2000 marked the release of Radiohead’s fourth studio album, Kid A, which ranked No. 67 on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.

3) Parachutes - Coldplay

Coldplay’s Parachutes achieved massive success following its release in July 2000. The album was certified 8x Platinum in the UK, and Double Platinum in the USA. Don’t even pretend you haven’t blasted “Yellow” while driving on a rainy day, or failed miserably going for those high notes in “Shiver”.

2) Odyssey Number Five - Powderfinger

Released in September 2000, Odyssey Number Five won Powderfinger 5 ARIA Music Awards in 2001, including Highest Selling Album, Best Group and Best Rock Album.

1) All That You Can’t Leave Behind - U2

U2 released their tenth studio album All That You Can’t Leave Behind in October 2000. The album and its songs – including “Beautiful Day” and “Walk On” – won 7 Grammy Awards.

Did we miss your favourite 2020 albums? Let us know in the Facebook comments!

Catch up on the latest below...