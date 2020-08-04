Here's The Top 15 Songs To Sing In The Shower As Decided By Us

With the amount of rain we’ve had recently, you might think it would be a great time to take a looooong hot shower. However, despite the rain we’ve had, water storages are still in a similar position to this time last year.

So to help you save water, Hunter Water has compiled a Spotify playlist of 4-minute songs that will not only keep your showers to an easy 4 mins, but will also create the perfect soundtrack to belt along to from the safety of the bathroom.

From big ballads and rock anthems to straight up bangers, here's our top 15 picks from the playlist...

1. Don't Bring Me Down, Electric Light Orchestra

2. The Rockafeller Skank, Fatboy Slim

3. Every Teardrop Is A Waterfall, Coldplay

4. Somebody That I Used To Know, Gotye ft. Kimbra

5. Dancing In The Dark, Bruce Springsteen

6. Life On Mars?, David Bowie

7. All Along the Watchtower, Jimi Hendrix

8. Sunshine Of Your Love, Cream

9. I Can See For Miles, The Who

10. Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Tears for Fears

11. Eye Of The Tiger, Survivor

12. Livin' On A Prayer, Bon Jovi

13. Rock You Like A Hurricane, Scorpions

14. Don't Stop Believin', Journey

15. Jack & Diane, John Mellencamp

Check out the full playlist HERE.

