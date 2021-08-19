Here's What Sydney's Freedoms Might Look Like Come October

We've found out what restrictions will ease once New South Wales gets 70 per cent vaccine coverage, which is expected in early October.

The state government has confirmed pubs, clubs and bars will reopen to fully vaccinated people.

NSW Police Minister David Elliot told Seven the Premier has been considering the plan for quite some time.

"As a government, we have been speaking to the hospitality industry, the AHA, clubs, restaurants and I know that the Premier and Treasurer have had a lot of discussions with them about that. It makes sense, it makes perfect sense - it's exactly what the British government did and I think if we have to live with the virus, then this is the benchmark we have to reach," he said.

The plan is awaiting sign off from Premier Gladys Berejiklian and is set to be announced next week.

