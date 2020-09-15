Here's What You Need To Know About Burning Timber Leading Into Bushfire Season

The NSW Rural Fire Service MIA District have announced that the statutory Bush Fire Danger Period will officially begin on October 1, 2020.

During this period, there will be no burning of timber allowed. Any necessary burning of timber should be actioned before this date. This will apply to residents within the Carrathool, Griffith, Hay, Leeton, Murrumbidgee and Narrandera Local Government Areas.

Manager for the MIA District Superintendent Kevin Adams stated:

"There is a requirement for a mineral earth fire break surrounding any timber, and the NSW RFS Standards for Pile Burning must be adhered to."

It is also the responsibility of landholders to notify neighbours and the Fire Control Centre prior to lighting, monitor the weather conditions, and only light up if it is safe.

Mr Adams emphasised the importance of notifying neighbours of any intentions to burn timber, adding:

"Don’t light up if you know smoke is going to blow onto their property or over a road, have a water source available and supervise the fire until it’s extinguished."

NSW RFS Superintendent Kevin Adams said on coming hotter and drier conditions means fires are more likely to start and spread quickly during the Bush Fire Danger Period.

For more information please contact the MIA District office on 02 6966 7800.

