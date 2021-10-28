Here's What You Need To Know About Facebook's Rebranding

In a bizarre move, Facebook is rebranding itself, starting with the unveiling of a new name for the tech giant, “Meta”.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement on Thursday at the company’s annual Connect conference, that company will be “the metaverse first, not Facebook first" in order to reflect the expansion to virtual spaces where people interact via digital avatars.

"Our brand is so tightly linked to one product that it can't possibly represent everything we're doing today, let alone the future," he said.

From now on, Facebook and its apps Instagram, Messenger and WhatsApp will become part of the company’s separate division.

There will be a new division introduced called “Facebook Reality Labs” where augmented and virtual reality products will be introduced.

Zuckerberg said his vision is to lead the way in the next evolution in online social technology through connecting people in a way that feels closer to an in-person experience, sharing space rather than a screen.

The company will now trade under the ticker symbol MVRS.

