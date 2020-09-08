Here's What You Need To Know About Griffith's New Community Centre

Griffith City Council is preparing to turn the soil at the site of the new $4.5M Griffith Community Centre.

The new building, which will be constructed along Olympic Street, will replace the existing Neighbourhood House in Benerembah Street.

Griffith Mayor, Cr John Dal Broi said that Council has worked closely with staff from the Community Centre "to create a building which is not only functional, but is sustainable and will cater to the growing needs of our community."

The project is fully funded, with the NSW Government contributing $3.65M, and Griffith City Council and Country Universities Centre - Western Riverina each contributing $440K.

The Centre will act as a centralised ‘one stop shop’ for members of the Griffith community and will include community services, resources, and house the expanding Country Universities Centre - Western Riverina.

Cr Broi elaborated, “This includes clothing, food bank, counselling services, information resources, IT and printing facilities, after hours comfort rooms, shower and laundry facilities for the homeless, and state of the art change rooms for those with disabilities.”

“The Community Centre will have 12 offices which can be leased by community service providers, as well as a large conference room which can be hired for events or meetings - truly making this a one stop shop,” he added.

The project is expected to be finished by the end of May 2021.

Catch up on the latest below...

Subscribe to the Podcast on the Triple M app! Download it on iTunes or Google Play.