Here's Where You Can Donate This Daffodil Day

Daffodil Day is this Friday and it's important we all give our support for this cause.
As we all know, Daffodil Day raises much needed funds for cancer research through the Cancer Council. If we work together, we might just be able to make a change.
In support of this life-saving research, the Daffodil Day Appeal will be setting up stalls where you can make a donation.
Here's where you can find a stall and donate:
- Bunnings, Griffith
- Griffith Central Shopping Centre, Griffith
- Griffin Plaza, Griffith
- Banna Avenue Kiosk, Griffith
- 134 Lachlan Street, Hay
- 92 Pine Avenue, Leeton
- 136 Main Street, West Wyalong Stall
- 33 Foster Street, Lake Cargelligo
The goal this year is to raise over $4 million dollars which will go towards research and give hope to those affected by cancer.
If you can't make it out to any of the stalls, you can donate online. There's also some information there so you can find out exactly how your donation is contributing.
Click HERE for more information.