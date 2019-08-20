Here's Where You Can Donate This Daffodil Day

Daffodil Day is this Friday and it's important we all give our support for this cause.

As we all know, Daffodil Day raises much needed funds for cancer research through the Cancer Council. If we work together, we might just be able to make a change.

In support of this life-saving research, the Daffodil Day Appeal will be setting up stalls where you can make a donation.

Here's where you can find a stall and donate:

Bunnings, Griffith

Griffith Central Shopping Centre, Griffith

Griffin Plaza, Griffith

Banna Avenue Kiosk, Griffith

134 Lachlan Street, Hay

92 Pine Avenue, Leeton

136 Main Street, West Wyalong Stall

33 Foster Street, Lake Cargelligo

The goal this year is to raise over $4 million dollars which will go towards research and give hope to those affected by cancer.

If you can't make it out to any of the stalls, you can donate online. There's also some information there so you can find out exactly how your donation is contributing.

Click HERE for more information.