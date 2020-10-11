Here's Who Brad Fittler Is Expected To Add To The NSW Blues Squad Tonight

Brad Fittler is expected to add 11 players to his NSW Blues squad for this year's State of Origin series.

Zac Lomax, Tyson Frizell, Daniel Saifiti, Cam McInnes, Payne Haas & Jake Trbojevic have all been selected in the 27-man squad so far but following the Finals exits of the Roosters and Eels, Fittler is expected to announce another big chunk of his squad.

LISTEN HERE:

The Sunday Sin-Bin also discussed the Queensland squad, which is severely hampered by injuries; hear the full chat below.