Here's Why It's Unusually Warm on The Gold Coast Right Now

There's a good reason behind the unseasonable yet delightful, warm weather gracing Brisbane and the Gold Coast right now.

Both areas are enjoying temperatures in the mid-twenties today while a cold snap dominates parts of NSW, Victoria, the ACT and South Australia.

According to Weatherzone meteorologist Ben Domensino, it all makes perfect sense.

"Cold fronts crossing southeastern Australia are always preceded by northerly or northwesterly winds. These pre-frontal winds usually drag warm inland air towards Australia's southern and eastern coasts," he said.

Right now, a strong low-pressure system has been spotted south of the Great Australian Bight, bringing cool winds across the southern Australian coastline.

"But warmer air is being dragged down towards the east coast," Domensino said.

Interesting contrasts are happening elsewhere with both Canberra and Melbourne struggling to reach the mid-teens.

Sydney, Brisbane and the entire east coast are expected to be dry and sunny for the rest of the week.

