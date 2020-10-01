Here's Why Kalyn Ponga Must Switch Positions To Make The Knights Genuine Premiership Contenders

Two time Premiership winner Adam "Mad Dog" MacDougall has called for Kalyn Ponga to make the positional switch from fullback in order to make the Newcastle Knights genuine Premiership contenders.

It was an experiment that failed in early 2019 but can work in the 2020 version according to MacDougall.

