Here's Why Kalyn Ponga Must Switch Positions To Make The Knights Genuine Premiership Contenders

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for Here's Why Kalyn Ponga Must Switch Positions To Make The Knights Genuine Premiership Contenders

Getty Images

Two time Premiership winner Adam "Mad Dog" MacDougall has called for Kalyn Ponga to make the positional switch from fullback in order to make the Newcastle Knights genuine Premiership contenders. 

It was an experiment that failed in early 2019 but can work in the 2020 version according to MacDougall.

LISTEN HERE:

Don't miss a minute of the action; subscribe to Triple M NRL on the Triple M app, or check out more Triple M NRL content in the playlist below.

12 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Kalyn Ponga
Adam MacDougall
The Rush Hour With MG
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Kalyn Ponga
Adam MacDougall
The Rush Hour With MG
Triple M NRL
Kalyn Ponga
Adam MacDougall
The Rush Hour With MG
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs