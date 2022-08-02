Here's Why Peter V'landys Stance On Moving NRL Grand Final Is Completely Wrong

Triple M's Mark Geyer has called out ARLC Chairman Peter V'landys over his stance on the "stadium war" that could see the NRL Grand Final moved away from Sydney.

V'landys is threatening to take the game's showpiece event away from Accor Stadium, after NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet is backing out of their reported agreement to upgrade suburban NRL grounds.

More than $250 Million that was supposed to be invested into the upgrading of Leichhardt Oval, 4 Pines Park & Shark Park but that is set to be scrapped with the money to help the flood victims of NSW.

MG weighed in on the drama on Wednesday's edition Triple M Breakfast.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!