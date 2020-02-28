Here's Why The Brisbane Broncos Fixture List Will Be A Hinderance Not A Help To Their 2020 Premiership Chances

Triple M's Mark Geyer believes the Brisbane Broncos fixture list could be the downfall of their 2020 NRL season.

Typically, thanks to ratings, the Broncos will play on Thursday or Friday nights in prime time.

And Geyer has told The Rush Hour with MG this could be a hinderance if things get tough for the club.

"Obviously for ratings in Queensland they need to play Friday night games, seven of their first 10 are on Friday nights," Geyer told The Rush Hour with MG.

"They don't ever suffer any adversity, they don't have to travel hard or get out of their comfort zone on their home deck."

MG also rated the Broncos 2020 squad which will feature Jack Bird at fullback and the possibility of club captain Alex Glenn missing out on selection in the first 17; hear the full chat below.