Here's Why The Eels Are The BIG Losers From The Opening Four Rounds Of The Leaked 2023 Draw

Triple M's Mark Geyer reckons the Parramatta Eels face the toughest start to the 2023 NRL season after the opening five rounds of the draw were leaked ahead of the official announcement on Thursday.

The Eels will reportedly take on Storm, Sharks, Manly & Panthers to open the 2023 season and will have to do it without ket forward Ryan Matterson who is suspended for the opening three games of the season despite being offered a $4000 fine.

MG weighed-in on Thursday's edition of Triple M Breakfast.

