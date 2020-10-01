Here’s Your First Taste Of New Music From AC/DC

In what could be the most exciting 30 seconds this year, AC/DC have given us a taste of what’s the come.



The band just released a 30 second teaser video on their official YouTube channel, titled #PWRUP keeping with the mysterious branding they’ve drip fed us all week (catch up here).

The teaser shows all 5 band members, Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Cliff William, Stevie Young and Phil Rudd with that same red, lightning bolt neon light the band shared on their socials this week, soundtracked by the first new music released by the band since 2014’s Rock or Bust.

In the snippet we hear a bluesy track that has that solid AC/DC sound with that addictive, Aussie rock groove, topped with Brian’s iconic vocals.

Watch:



Acca Dacca are here to save 2020.



We discussed what the mysterious Power Up is all about:

For the latest on AC/DC, keep it on Triple M.

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:

Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!