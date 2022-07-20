Hervey Bay Father To Face Court Over Death Of Nine-Month-Old Daughter

A Hervey Bay father is set to face a Brisbane court today on manslaughter charges over the death of his nine-month-old daughter.

Leah Gallagher died after drowning in a bathtub on April 2 of last year.

Her father, Daniel James Gallagher was charged with manslaughter and faces a Brisbane court today.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The QLD Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Mr Gallagher pleaded guilty to the manslaughter charges earlier this year in the Maryborough Supreme Court.

Police will allege the nine-month-old drowned in the bathtub after Mr Gallagher allegedly left her unattended.

Mr Gallagher was released on bail until his court date today where he is set to be sentenced for the alleged crime.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.