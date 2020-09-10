Hey Perth, Look What's Coming Back

If you bloody love some mini-golf and your Pixar movies, then saddle on up partner. We've got your match made in heaven right here.

Pixar Putt is returning to Perth from Friday 25 September for a 4 week season, outside the mighty RAC Arena.

They were here last year, pre-covid times (remember that), and over 17,500 putt-putters went through the gates and had a bash.

The immersive pop-up mini-golf experience is made up of interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters and icons from some of Pixar’s most beloved films including Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., A Bug’s Life, Wall-E and Inside Out. While many familiar favourites will return, this year’s Pixar Putt at RAC Arena will see the debut of four brand new holes, including Disney-Pixar’s latest hit, Onward which features ‘Guinevere’ the van; a new Toy Story 4 hole featuring Benson, the ventriloquist puppet henchman; and completely redesigned holes inspired by Pixar favourites, Ratatouille and Coco.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday 11 September (tomorrow), 10:00am local time, via pixarputt.com.au.

