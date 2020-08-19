Hey Perth. Meet The Newest Player Vying To Deliver You Food And Yes, There's A Freebie On Offer

Eyes up #Perth. We've got another player in the food delivery market, meaning we now have even more options to get some nuggs delivered when the mood suits.

It's called DoorDash and to kick off their launch, they've partnered with local favourites like Varsity Bar, Little China Girl and Angel Falls Bar & Grill, plus well-known brands such as Nando’s, McDonald’s, KFC and Chicken Treat.

Speaking of the local favourite, Chicken Treat has launched ‘Treat Tuesdays’ exclusively via DoorDash. Every Tuesday from 25 August to 15 September, customers can cash in on free chips (valued at $5.89) and free delivery for all orders over $20 on DoorDash.

FREE BLOODY CHIPS!

To give customers using the app the opportunity to try a mixture of the west’s best-kept secrets and most well-known eateries, DoorDash will be offering $10 off and free delivery for the first three orders using the promo DASHPERTH.

Plus, for every delivery made between launch and 2 September, DoorDash will donate one meal to Foodbank Western Australia, helping them provide food relief to vulnerable people across the state.

Apparently, the platform features its unique ‘pick-up’ function, allowing users to collect their meals on the go at no extra cost, plus ‘group ordering’ which makes it easy for large groups to order together.

For more information on DoorDash’s availability across Perth and greater Western Australia, visit doordash.com or download DoorDash for Android or from the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

