HIA-Clennett's Mitre 10 Homefest

Tasmania's BIGGEST home and renovation expo is taking over PW1 this Saturday!

HIA-Clennett's Mitre 10 Homefest will be stacked full of inspiration from over 100 stallholders! You can get your questions answered by experts in the business, catch a cooking demonstration, snag some great giveaways and entertain the kids with some crafty fun!

You can also catch Dave Noonan, Al Plath and the Triple M team broadcasting LIVE from the expo where we will be announcing the winner of Triple M's Dream Kitchen, worth $20,000! The lucky winner will be walking away with a BRAND-NEW kitchen thanks to Hobart Kitchen Transformations and HIA-Clennett's Mitre 10 Homefest!

See you there!

Entry into the expo is by gold coin donation in support of Make-A-Wish-Australia

via GIPHY