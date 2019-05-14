HIA-Clennett's Mitre 10 Homefest

Come and see the Triple M team!

14 May 2019

HIA-Clennett's Mitre 10 Homefest

 

Tasmania's BIGGEST home and renovation expo is taking over PW1 this Saturday!

 

HIA-Clennett's Mitre 10 Homefest will be stacked full of inspiration from over 100 stallholders! You can get your questions answered by experts in the business, catch a cooking demonstration, snag some great giveaways and entertain the kids with some crafty fun!

 

You can also catch Dave Noonan, Al Plath and the Triple M team broadcasting LIVE from the expo where we will be announcing the winner of Triple M's Dream Kitchen, worth $20,000! The lucky winner will be walking away with a BRAND-NEW kitchen thanks to Hobart Kitchen Transformations and HIA-Clennett's Mitre 10 Homefest!

 

See you there!

 

Entry into the expo is by gold coin donation in support of Make-A-Wish-Australia

 

