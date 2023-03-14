High Jump Revolutioniser Dick Fosbury Dies, Aged 76

Lanky leaper Dick Fosbury who completely changed the technical discipline of high jump as died aged 76.

The Olympic gold medallist used his “Fosbury Flop” at the 1968 Mexico City Games – taking off at an angle, leaping backwards and bending himself into a “J” shape to clear 2.24 metres and setting an Olympic record.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

Fosbury’s publicist Ray Schulte confirmed he died on Sunday after a recurrence of lymphoma.

“It is with a very heavy heart I have to release the news that longtime friend and client Dick Fosbury passed away peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning after a short bout with a recurrence of lymphoma.”

Four-time Olympian Michael Johnson also paid tribute to the “true legend”.

“The world legend is probably used too often. Dick Fosbury was a true LEGEND!” he said.

“He changed an entire event for ever with a technique that looked crazy at the time, but the result made it the standard.”

Before Fosbury, high jumpers would clear the bar by running parallel to it then leaping over with a scissors kick.

By the 1972 Olympics, 28 of the 40 competing athletes were using the Fosbury Flop, with to this day, the technique taught to young athletes.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. The Briefing serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.