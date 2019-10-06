HIGHWAY CLOSED: Multi Vehicle Crash Near Maclean

UPDATE:

A woman and dog have died in a multi vehicle crash north of Maclean, while emergency services remain at the scene.

About 11:45am on Sunday, first responders were called to the Pacific Highway at Chatsworth, following reports of a four-vehicle crash, including three sedans and an SUV towing a caravan.

Police have been told a silver sedan, travelling northbound, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and collided with oncoming traffic.

The female driver of the silver sedan died at the scene. Three passengers, a man, woman and girl, were all taken to Lismore Base Hospital with injuries. A dog also died at the scene.

The female driver of another sedan was trapped for a number of hours before being freed by emergency services. She has also been taken to Lismore Base Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the third sedan was not physically injured in the crash.

The male driver of the SUV was not physically injured in the crash; however, the female passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Officers from Coffs Clarence Police District and the Crash Investigation Unit remain at the scene and have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

As inquiries continue, anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area, is urged to come forward.

The Pacific Highway is closed between Watts Lane, Harwood, and Chatsworth Road, Chatsworth, while the scene is being examined, and significant traffic diversions remain in place through to Grafton and Ballina.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area, delay travel where possible and check www.livetraffic.com for the latest information.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

EARLIER:

The Pacific Highway remains closed north of Maclean following a multi vehicle crash.

Emergency services responded to the crash about 2km north of the Harwood Bridge just before lunchtime to what is believed to involve 3 vehicles and a caravan.

Traffic is being diverted along the Bruxner Highway and Summerland Way.

Two Westpac Rescue Helicopters landed at the scene earlier, with patients being treated by both the heloicopter medical crews and local NSW Ambulance teams.

According to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, occupants of the vehicles are trapped.

The NSW Crash Investigation Unit is currently on the scene.It in unknown how long before the highway will reopen to traffic.

More to come...