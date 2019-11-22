PACIFIC HIGHWAY CLOSED: Woodburn to Woombah
Get the latest at triplem.com.au
Pacific Highway has been closed between Woodburn-Coraki Road and Illuka Road in both directions.
DIVERSIONS:
Northbound via Gwydir Highway, New England Highway and Bruxner Highway. Southbound in reverse direction.
The journey will take about 3.5 hours additional travelling time.
The diversion is not suitable for B-doubles.
All heavy vehicles including B Doubles will need to use New England Highway to travel between Sydney and Queensland.