PACIFIC HIGHWAY CLOSED: Woodburn to Woombah

Pacific Highway has been closed between Woodburn-Coraki Road and Illuka Road in both directions.

DIVERSIONS:

Northbound via Gwydir Highway, New England Highway and Bruxner Highway. Southbound in reverse direction.

The journey will take about 3.5 hours additional travelling time.

The diversion is not suitable for B-doubles.

All heavy vehicles including B Doubles will need to use New England Highway to travel between Sydney and Queensland.