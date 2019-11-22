PACIFIC HIGHWAY CLOSED: Woodburn to Woombah

Get the latest at triplem.com.au

Article heading image for PACIFIC HIGHWAY CLOSED: Woodburn to Woombah

Pacific Highway has been closed between Woodburn-Coraki Road and Illuka Road in both directions.

DIVERSIONS:

Northbound via Gwydir Highway, New England Highway and Bruxner Highway. Southbound in reverse direction.

The journey will take about 3.5 hours additional travelling time.

The diversion is not suitable for B-doubles.

All heavy vehicles including B Doubles will need to use New England Highway to travel between Sydney and Queensland.

22 November 2019

Traffic
pacific highway
Listen Live!
Traffic
pacific highway
Traffic
pacific highway
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs