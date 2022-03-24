Hilarious Reason Why Axl Rose Sent Lawyers After The Offspring!

“You snooze, you lose,” Offspring singer Dexter Holland said.

Once upon a time in 2003, The Offspring pulled off one of the great WIND UPS on Axl Rose who at the time was working on the first Guns N' Roses record in a decade. After teasing the record titles for YEARS, and sinking $13M into the project, the record was ultimately a flop.

24 March 2022

