Hillsong College Asks Students Invasive Questions About Their Sex Lives

NSW Police are urged to investigate Hillsong College where students are asked questions about their sex lives.

Hillsong College, part of the Hillsong church, was established almost 40 years ago in northwest Sydney.

The college has been accused of teaching young women to physically “submit” to their husbands and quizzing students about their “sexual sins”, according to the Faith On Trial podcast.

On its website, the college said students are asked questions about premarital sex, pornography, and adultery because these are considered “sexual sins”, and all questions are followed by its Student Code of Conduct.

“Our rationale for asking this question is that applicants are seeking to gain entrance into a course that trains them for Christian leadership and ministry,” the school website stated.

Andre Wilkie, the Federal member for Clark in Tasmania, urged police to investigate the allegations on the podcast last Sunday.

“We have very serious allegations on the table of adults being effectively forced to divulge to college management their complete sexual history,” Mr Wilkie said.

“The New South Wales Police needs to today, not next week, not next month, not when the political pressure gets too much, not when more evidence is rolled out through the podcast…get on the front foot.”

Last year, the college was confronted with similar questions and responded that some of these claims are “simply not true and others require explanation and context”.

