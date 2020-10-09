Hilton Surfers Paradise Welcomes Ms Margot's Bar & Eats And The Real Human Anatomy Exhibition!

Hilton Surfers Paradise Hotel & Residences has unveiled the next stage of the $9 million upgrade, with the opening of Ms Margot's Bar & Eats and the launch of The Real Human Anatomy Exhibition!

The name of this new intimate dining experience hails from regular customer, Ms Margot, who has been visiting Hilton Surfers Paradise daily for a decade for her morning coffee and breakfast.

Ms Margot's is open early until late and invited guests and locals a beautiful space to keep coming back to, just like Ms Margot has done over the years.

So, what does the menu look like? From 7am, the gourmet breakfast menu is available, followed by a delicious all-day, share-style menu for lunch and dinner - think antipasto to tempura bug rolls, grilled king prawns, pork belly boas and mouth-watering desserts!

But it doesn't stop there. Award-winning Sydney Brewery draught beers and ciders are on tap and there's a playful cocktail menu curated by award-winning Hilton Surfers Paradise mixologists. The cocktails all have a special meaning and inspiration for them has been drawn from family, friends and fun.

The launch of The Real Human Anatomy Exhibition is truly the icing on the cake. The exhibition gets under the skin and gives a comprehensive insight into the human anatomy by viewing real human bodies, preserved by the process of plastination.

Entry to the Exhibition is $20 per family with part of the proceeds going to Stem Cell research.

Ms Margot's Bar & Eats and The Real Human Anatomy Exhibition are open now, located at Hilton Surfers Paradise on 6 Orchid Avenue, Surfers Paradise.

For more information on Ms Margot's & the exhibition, you can visit www.hiltonsurfersparadise.com.au