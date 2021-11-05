Historic Brisbane Pub Completes Major Redevelopment

The Crown Hotel on Lutwyche Rd has reopened to customers following an extensive transformation.

Operating as a key part of Brisbane's hospitality sector since its opening in 1881, the Lutwyche Pub includes a new bistro, sports bar, beer garden and seating for 140 patrons.

Owned and operated by the Australian Venue Co. which also maintains Regatta Hotel in Toowong and Riverland in the CBD, the renovation to the the Crown Hotel cost $2.4 million.

Australian Venue Co. chief operating officer Craig Ellison said reopening the historic venue is a prolific move for rejuvenating the hospitality scene following lockdowns.

“Lutwyche needed something a bit special, and we’re happy to create that for locals,” he said.​

“It brings the drinking and dining experience you’d expect at a trendy pub in the city, but without losing the casual charm of a neighbourhood hangout.”

“They’ve been so positive and supportive, and we’ve taken their feedback on board to make sure we’re offering the menus they want,” he said.

“(As well as a) cracking line of up of activity – things to meet your friends for after work, like comedy and themed trivia.”