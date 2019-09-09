Historic Bushfire Threat As Crews Battle Hinterland Blazes

The ongoing bushfire disaster unfolding across South-East Queensland has been labelled a historic event.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Service confirmed on Monday the official fire danger ratings have never been so severe this early in Spring, with records going back 130 years.

Inspector Andrew Sturgess warned it might be a sign of things to come with continued dry conditions predicted.

"There is little chance of any rain not in the next several days, unlikely into the next several weeks and even into the months ahead, right up towards Christmas," said inspector Sturgess.

"The likelihood of seeing average rainfall is low, and we need well above average rainfall to turn this trend around."

There has been no major loss of life yet from the bushfires burning at Sarabah and Binna Burra, but residents in those areas are reminded to stay vigilant with conditions expected to remain dangerous.

They are among at least 60 blazes burning across Queensland.