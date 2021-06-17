Historic Gold Coast images are being auctioned off in what's been dubbed Australia's most significant photographic collection.

Marine Parade, Kirra Beach, Point Danger and even the Border Gate views of Coolangatta and Tweed Heads dating back to 1880 all are captured in the series.

Lloyd's Auctions is selling the items. spokesperson Lee Hames says there's already been a lot of interest from potential buyers.

"If the collection does raise some money, that's great. But we really hope that the collection does go to communities and museums so Australians can join for many, many years," he said.

You can check out the auction here.

