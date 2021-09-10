Historic Hobart Cricket Test Match Will Almost Certainly Not Go Ahead

It looks like the Historic Cricket Test Match between Australia and Afghanistan will be scrapped after Cricket Australia confirmed they won't go ahead with the event unless the Taliban reverses its ban on women’s cricket.

“If recent media reports that women’s cricket will not be supported in Afghanistan and are substantiated, CA would have not alternative but to not host Afghanistan for the proposed Test match due to be played in Hobart. We thank the Australian and Tasmanian Governments for their support on this important issue,” a statement from CA read.

Both the Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein and the Federal Government have withdrawn the support for Australia-Afghanistan Test scheduled for November in Hobart after a Taliban spokesman confirmed they will not support women playing any sport.

Whilst the event has not officially been cancelled, it would be hard to see it proceed without the Federal Government’s support.

Federal Sports Minister Tasmanian Senator Richard Colbeck said, “The Australian Government is deeply concerned about reports the Taliban in Afghanistan will ban women playing sport.”

“Excluding women from sport at any level is unacceptable.”

Colbeck added that Australia stands with the individual sportsmen and women of Afghanistan who compete with great pride, especially at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

Above: Afghans bravely display their defiant spirit during a protest against the Taliban.

Obviously, the government's stance has been applauded by both Tasmanian Cricket Legend Kim Fazackerley and the Secretary of the Southern Tasmania Hazara Community Haji Alizada who both said it would be sending a horrid, archaic message to allow the match to go ahead without the inclusion of Afghan women.

