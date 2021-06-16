Historic Trade Deal Between Australia and UK is a Big Win For The Economy

A historic free trade deal has been reached between Australia and the UK, set to boost the Aussie economy by up to $1.3 billion.

It’s the first major trade deal that the UK has made since Brexit, and Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that it is a great opportunity.

“I said we would wait for the right deal, and I think we’ve got the right deal between UK and Australia, and that just lays the foundation further for the bigger partnership we have everything from defence to climate change, and to deal with the many other big global challenges that liberal democracies face together.”

Tariffs on beef and lamb imports into the UK will be eliminated within the next 5-15 years, indicating a commitment by both Governments to deliver free trade, a change which has been welcomed by the Australian red meat industry.

Working holiday visas for Australian’s in the UK will be extended from the age of 30 up to 35 years of age.

Brits on 12-month working visas will no longer have to spend 88 days working on farms in Australia if they wish to spend another year in the country.

Details of the agreement will be taken to parliament in both countries and will take effect from mid-next year.

