Historical Don Bradman Bat Sells For Record Price

The iconic cricket bat used by Sir Don Bradman from the 1934 Ashes series has been etched into historical records after being sold for almost $250,000 at an auction.

One of the rarest pieces of Australian sporting memorabilia, Bradman notched a triple figure century with the bat almost 90 years ago.

It was the second highest total score of his career, and was also used during the highest ever partnership.

Pickles Auctions executive director Gavin Dempsey said it remains one of the top pieces of memorabilia for good reason.

"In my opinion it is one of Bradman's top two or three bats," Mr Dempsey said.

"And only one of two which he scored a triple century with."

The new owner of the game-used equipment has chosen for the bat to remain at the Bradman museum in Bowral - just as it has for the past 25 years.

Dempsey said keeping it alongside the Bradman collector's items is a win for cricket fans.

"They have bought it on the basis that they want to keep it in the public eye, keep it in the museum," he said.

"That is the best outcome for everyone concerned, particularly cricket lovers."

Earlier this year, a separate Bradman bat sold for $203,305 in Adelaide - which was a record price at the time.

