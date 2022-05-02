Man Shot Dead At Metal Show, Kiss Tease Ace Frehley Return, and Metallica Whiskey!?

A man has been shot dead at a Metal show in the US, Kiss have teased the return of the Spaceman himself, Ace Frehley. and Metallica have released a new brand of whiskey aptly named 'Rye The Lightning'.

