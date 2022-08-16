Hobart City Council Votes To Remove Colonial Statue

A hugely controversial statue of a colonial figure will be removed from the city centre following a vote form the Hobart City Council.

The statue of former Tasmanian Premier and surgeon William Crowther is set to be removed from Hobart’s Franklin Square following a majority vote form the city council.

Crowther’s statue has been a major cause for debate within the Aboriginal community since it was erected in 1889.

Crowther has been widely criticised for his actions in 1869, after he broke into the Hobart Morgue, decapitated deceased aboriginal man William Lanne and switched his head with another before sending Lanne’s head to the Royal College of Surgeons for scientific purposes.

Crowther’s actions were discovered shortly after the incident which caused him to be suspended from the Hobart General Hospital.

Despite his actions being made public, he was later appointed Premier of Tasmania.

City Of Hobart Lord Mayor Anna Reynolds said the decision to take down the monument is a direct acknowledgment of the city’s colonial history.

“This decision is the city saying that we want to prioritise truth-telling in our most prominent city square,” she said.

“Tonight’s vote says that we believe as a council, and as a city that it’s time to celebrate and acknowledge a more honest representation of our past.”

“It’s the beginning of an important new chapter in our history.”

A large crowd gathered and celebrated the historic decision in front of council chambers.

