Hobart City Mission's Safe Space finds a new home

The old church congregational church on Davey Street will soon host the Hobart City Mission's Safe Space program.

The Safe Space Program has spent the last year searching for a new home to provide shelter and support for the city’s homeless.

Currently, twenty beds are split across two locations in Barrack St during the day and at night, at YouthARC in Collins St.

Housing Services Program Manager Ewan Higgs says it's an exciting development.

“It’s fantastic, the move is huge to have somewhere which is ours that we don’t have to vacate during the day, so we don’t have that pack down and set up. It just makes that world of difference and that we can take ownership of the space, and utilise it for the whole reason we’re here.”

Approximately 150 people access the program every week in Hobart and will move into its new home in Davey Street on August 9.





