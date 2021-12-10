Hobart Confirmed To Host Fifth Ashes Test

Hobart has been confirmed as the venue to host the fifth Ashes Test, filling the vacancy left by Perth.

It'll be the first Ashes test held in Hobart, featuring a five-day event at Bellerive Oval.

Starting January 14, the match will be a day-night, pink-ball fixture.

Hobart were in line to host the Australia-Afghanistan Test in November prior to its cancellation, Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said that became another factor in the decision.

"We considered a range of factors, including commercial, logistical and operational considerations," Hockley said.

"On the balance of these the CA board agreed on Blundstone Arena being the most appropriate venue to host the fifth Vodafone Men's Ashes Test match.

"We also acknowledge the postponement of the Australia and Afghanistan Test due to be played in Hobart earlier in the year played a part in the decision."

Cricket Australia gave up on Perth's ability to commit to the fifth and final test match, given the uncertainty around border rules and exemptions.

Reports both NSW and Victoria placed their bids to host a second match for their respective cities, yet was trumped by Tasmania's major push to bring test cricket back.

