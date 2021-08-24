The Hobart Council is going ahead with its plan to restrict the amount of new short-stay accommodation licenses it hands out.

On Monday night Council debated prohibiting entire home short stay accommodation in certain areas, it passed with a vote of 6-5.

Hobart Council to tighten rules on short stay accommodation

Council further voted to lobby to the State Government to tighten its regulations around the short-stay sector to be in line with NSW.

Alderman Marti Zucco is again the move, saying it won’t fix Hobart’s housing crisis.

“It’s not the solution, the solution is very very simple, we need a Council that is proactive in approving far more approvals and the other way of actually assisting developers, and that’s small medium and large developers increasing density.”

Eacham Curry from holiday rental provider Stayz is also disappointed, and won’t have the desired outcome.

“There is a real issue around affordable housing in Hobart, and the way to address that is not through imposing new restrictions on properties that would never be available for affordable short term letting, but to increase the amount of housing stock that there is.”

This comes after the Bureau of Statistics released a report showing only 0.64% of dwellings are used as full-time holiday rentals.

The initial report to restrict short-term stay accommodation and kerb the current housing crisis passed the planning committee in mid-August and is now in its final stages.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr