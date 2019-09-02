Hobart Hurricanes Home Games

Hobart Hurricanes
2019- 2020 Fixture
Blundstone Arena
Tasmania! Get out your purple jerseys and get along to support The Hobart Hurricanes who represent Tassie in Australia’s Big Bash League. Make sure to get your tickets so that you can cheer on our local team playing on home soil.
A list of upcoming matches:
Friday 22 November
7:10pm
Blundstone Arena
WBBL Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat
Saturday 23 November
7:10pm
Blundstone Arena
WBBL Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers
Tuesday 24 December
2:45pm
Blundstone Arena
Hurricanes vs Renegades
Friday 3 January
7:10pm
Blundstone Arena
Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat
Monday 13 January
7:10pm
Blundstone Arena
Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers
Friday 24 January
6:10pm
Blundstone Arena
Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder
For more information and to grab your tickets head to: https://www.hobarthurricanes.com.au/fixtures