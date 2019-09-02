Hobart Hurricanes Home Games

Hobart Hurricanes

2019- 2020 Fixture

Blundstone Arena

Tasmania! Get out your purple jerseys and get along to support The Hobart Hurricanes who represent Tassie in Australia’s Big Bash League. Make sure to get your tickets so that you can cheer on our local team playing on home soil.

A list of upcoming matches:

Friday 22 November

7:10pm

Blundstone Arena

WBBL Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat

Saturday 23 November

7:10pm

Blundstone Arena

WBBL Hurricanes vs Adelaide Strikers

Tuesday 24 December

2:45pm

Blundstone Arena

Hurricanes vs Renegades

Friday 3 January

7:10pm

Blundstone Arena

Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat

Monday 13 January

7:10pm

Blundstone Arena

Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers

Friday 24 January

6:10pm

Blundstone Arena

Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder

For more information and to grab your tickets head to: https://www.hobarthurricanes.com.au/fixtures