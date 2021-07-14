Hobart Hurricanes To Play Big Bash Season Opener In Launceston

The Hobart Hurricanes will play the Big Bash season opener in Launceston on December 8, as the tournament fixture was revealed on Wednesday.

For BBL11, Cricket Australia have locked in a 56-game schedule - to be played over a limited 46 days.

Coming up against the reigning league winners Sydney Sixers, the season opener will be played at UTAS Stadium. It’s the first of two home games for Launceston, with the remainder at Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

General manager Scott Barnes is pleased to have scheduling shared between two booming towns for Tasmanian cricket fans.

“We’re happy with the two … it’s just a really nice balance between Launceston and [Hobart],” Barnes said.

Like various teams, the Hurricanes are yet to announce any major signings due to a league-wide contract embargo.

Coach Adam Griffith ensures the team will contain a good mix of locals and imports.

“That’s a real focus for us nowise who’s the best player that can help us win a tournament,” Griffith said.

"We want the best players that'll help us win and if they're big name players as well, that helps."

HURRICANES HOME FIXTURES 2021-22

Wed, Dec 8, 2021: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Sixers, UTAS Stadium, 6.35pm

Tue, Dec 14, 2021: Hobart Hurricanes v Perth Scorchers, Bellerive Oval, 7.15pm

Fri, Dec 24, 2021: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Stars, Bellerive Oval, 3.30pm

Mon, Dec 27, 2021: Hobart Hurricanes v Adelaide Strikers, Bellerive Oval, 6.05pm

Sat, Jan 1, 2022: Hobart Hurricanes v Brisbane Heat, Bellerive Oval, 4pm

Mon, Jan 10, 2022: Hobart Hurricanes v Sydney Thunder, UTAS Stadium, 7.15pm

Mon, Jan 17, 2022: Hobart Hurricanes v Melbourne Renegades, Bellerive Oval, 7.40pm

