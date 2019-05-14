Check out these Markets in Hobart

Franko Eats

Street Eats Franko, Bring it on! Friday night from 4:30 till 9pm! Franklin Square will light us with yummy food vendors and groovy Jazz on the lawn so if your Friday night is free make sure you get on down!

Richmond Farmers Market!

The Richmond Farmers and Makers Market places an emphasis on local growers and makers, particularly from the Coal River Valley and is on Saturday from 9am till 3pm!

Get along and enjoy everything this market has on offer from loads of food options to make for a yummy lunch or great wines and ciders for a drink!

Plus loads of market stalls inside the hall; plenty of cakes, honey, soaps, candles and even jewelry you won’t go home empty handed!

Salamanca Market!

Don’t forget the Salamanca Market is on every Saturday! From 7am till 3pm, with loads of stalls from Tassie handmade jams and sauces to plants and even great leather and clothing! Salamanca is always the place to be on a Saturday!

Farm Gate Market!

Another Market that you cannot forget about! this one is on every Sunday from 8:30am till 1pm on Bathurst Street and brings together the best Tassie produced products from yummy cheese to brilliantly vibrant veggies! Do not miss!