Hobart Police Squash Early Morning Ashes Players Party

A video has emerged of Australian and English cricketers being asked by Hobart police to pack up their early morning party.

Police told players they were "too loud" during a drink session to celebrate the end of the Ashes series.

With Australia completing a 4-nil victory over England on Sunday, police responded to noise complaints around 6am at the Crowne Plaza balcony (footage below).

"You have obviously been asked to pack, so we've been asked to come," a female officer explained.

"Time for bed, thank you."

Players seen in the video include Australians Nathan Lyon, Travis Head, who were enjoying an early morning beverage with English captain Joe Root and pace bowler Jimmy Anderson.

The video shows four police officers ordering the players to squash their celebrations.

"No worries," spin bowler Lyon replied.

"Tasmanian Police attended the Crowne Plaza Hobart on Monday morning after reports were made of intoxicated people in a function area," read a police statement.

"No further action will be taken by police."

Hotel general manager Linda Collis said while a noise complaint was made outside the venue, all players and friends had not done anything wrong.

