Hobart Records Zero New Locally Acquired Cases

From 1,888 returned tests

Article heading image for Hobart Records Zero New Locally Acquired Cases

Tasmania has reported zero new locally acquired Covid-19 cases today with 1,888 tests returned yesterday.

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein today announced zero new cases for Tasmania following concerns that a NSW traveller may have sparked an outbreak.

The news comes with 1,888 tests being returned yesterday along with waste testing which also returned a negative result.

The 31-year-old NSW man tested positive after being placed in hotel Quarantine in Launceston.

According to the Premier, all of the 31-year-old’s close contacts have been contacted which includes 189 people.

139 of these people have been asked to quarantine and are undergoing Covid testing, while the other 50 are considered low-risk and will not be required to quarantine.

So far, all of the tests returned from the close contacts have returned negative.

The news comes as NSW returns a record number of 319 new locally acquired cases, Victoria returns 29 and QLD returns 13.

Georgie Marr

7 August 2021

Article by:

Georgie Marr

